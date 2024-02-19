Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Cricketers at The Cricketers 20 The Green, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Bridge Inn at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on February 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: New China at 93 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on February 14