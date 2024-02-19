BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cricketers at The Cricketers 20 The Green, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on February 13

    • Rated 5: The Bridge Inn at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on February 12

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: New China at 93 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on February 14