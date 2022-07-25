Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bridge Inn Bartley Kitchen, at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.
And Sussex County Croquet Club, at Sussex County Croquet Club Victoria Road, Southwick, West Sussex was also given a score of five on July 13.
It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.