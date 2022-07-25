Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Bridge Inn Bartley Kitchen, at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.

And Sussex County Croquet Club, at Sussex County Croquet Club Victoria Road, Southwick, West Sussex was also given a score of five on July 13.