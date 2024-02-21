Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Shoreham Conservative Club, at Conservative Club Marlborough House 102 - 110 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.
And The Bridge Inn, at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on February 12.
It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.