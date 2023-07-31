Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Teddy's, at 12 - 14 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

And McDonald's, at 2 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on July 24.