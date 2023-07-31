NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Teddy's, at 12 - 14 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

And McDonald's, at 2 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on July 24.

It means that of Adur's 67 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.