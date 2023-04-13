Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Andreas Takeaway, at 8 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 4.
And Shoreham Fish Bar, at 19 Buckingham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on April 4.
It means that of Adur's 65 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.