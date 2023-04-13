Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Andreas Takeaway, at 8 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 4.

And Shoreham Fish Bar, at 19 Buckingham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on April 4.

It means that of Adur's 65 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.