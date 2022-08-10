Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hummingbird Restaurant at Cafe Terminal Building 14 Cecil Pashley Way, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Brio Ristorante at Restaurant William De Braose House 46 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 29
• Rated 5: Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria O' Curniciello at 6 - 7 Queensway, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on July 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ocean View Diving Club (Bar) at 158 - 160 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: The Old Star Ale & Cider House at Old Star Ale And Cider House Church Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on August 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Jade Garden at 7 Station Parade South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 3