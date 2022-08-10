Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Adur establishments

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hummingbird Restaurant at Cafe Terminal Building 14 Cecil Pashley Way, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Brio Ristorante at Restaurant William De Braose House 46 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria O' Curniciello at 6 - 7 Queensway, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on July 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ocean View Diving Club (Bar) at 158 - 160 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: The Old Star Ale & Cider House at Old Star Ale And Cider House Church Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on August 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: