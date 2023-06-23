Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Southwick Rangers FC at Football Clubhouse Southwick Recreation Ground Croft Avenue, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: The Marlipins Pub at The Marlipins 38 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on June 20
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 131 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on June 19