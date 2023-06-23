NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Southwick Rangers FC at Football Clubhouse Southwick Recreation Ground Croft Avenue, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on June 21

    • Rated 5: The Marlipins Pub at The Marlipins 38 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on June 20

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Mr Chips at 131 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on June 19