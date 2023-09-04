BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Adur establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Lobo's Caribbean Cuisine at The Harbour Club Harbour Way, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on August 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Railway at The Railway Inn 1 North Road, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 30

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Sompting Spice at 1 The Parade Cokeham Road, Sompting, West Sussex; rated on August 30