Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Lobo's Caribbean Cuisine at The Harbour Club Harbour Way, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on August 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Railway at The Railway Inn 1 North Road, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on August 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sompting Spice at 1 The Parade Cokeham Road, Sompting, West Sussex; rated on August 30