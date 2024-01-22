Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Lite Bites, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Southwick Christian Community Church 1 - 5 Roman Crescent, Southwick, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.
And Taylor’s Fish Bar, a takeaway at 55 North Road, Lancing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on January 17.