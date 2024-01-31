BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Adur restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Auctioneers Kitchen, at 65 Chartwell Road, Lancing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Harris And Hoole, at Harris And Hoole Holmbush Centre Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on January 29.

It means that of Adur's 73 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.