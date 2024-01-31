Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Adur restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Auctioneers Kitchen, at 65 Chartwell Road, Lancing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 29.
And Harris And Hoole, at Harris And Hoole Holmbush Centre Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on January 29.
It means that of Adur's 73 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.