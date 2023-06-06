Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bowling Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bowling Club Pavilion Buckingham Park Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.
And The Plaice in the Square, a takeaway at Southwick, Brighton was also given a score of five on May 31.