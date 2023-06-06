NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Bowling Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bowling Club Pavilion Buckingham Park Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.

And The Plaice in the Square, a takeaway at Southwick, Brighton was also given a score of five on May 31.