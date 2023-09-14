BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at Crown And Anchor 33 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.

And Prithi Raj, a takeaway at 103 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 14.