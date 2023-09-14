Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at Crown And Anchor 33 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And Prithi Raj, a takeaway at 103 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 14.