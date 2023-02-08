More than a dozen parking tickets handed out every day in Adur

More than a dozen parking tickets were handed out in Adur every day in the first half of 2022, new figures reveal.

File photo dated 29/12/17 of parking notice fixed penalties attached to the windscreen of a car, as drivers have been hit by a 50% increase in the number of parking tickets issued by private companies.

Penalty Charge Notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 2,349 penalty charge notices were handed out by Adur District Council in the six months to June 2022 – equivalent to 13 each day.

This was the same daily figure as across the whole of 2021.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal,” he added.

In total, 230 councils across the UK responded to the Freedom of Information requests.

Among those that provided data, the figures show a rise in the average daily number of parking fines, from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,600 in the first half of last year.

The figures show Adur District Council brought in £69,209 in revenue in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices – or £384 a day.

This was a fall from £415 a day across the whole of 2021 – although seasonal variations and coronavirus lockdowns may have contributed.

The figures further show £377,496 has been collected by Adur District Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

The RAC Foundation, a charity for motorists, said parking rules are there for a reason – but added "over-enthusiastic parking enforcement" may also be playing a role in the rise across the UK.

Steve Gooding, director of the organisation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

“Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent councils in England and Wales, said: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.