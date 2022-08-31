No more deaths recorded in Adur
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.
A total of 114 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 31 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 24,283 deaths recorded across the South East.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.
A total of 164,624 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 31 (Wednesday) – up from 164,168 last week.