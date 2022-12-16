No more deaths recorded in Adur

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.

A total of 120 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 15 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among 25,686 deaths recorded across the South East.