No more deaths recorded in Adur

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 129 people had died in the area by April 13 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 27,896 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 27 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 190,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.