No more deaths recorded in Adur

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 129 people had died in the area by April 27 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 28,049 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 11 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 191,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.