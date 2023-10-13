No new build homes completed in Adur this year

Experts said the current target set by the Government, which is to build one million homes by the end of this parliamentary term, is too low to meet demand for housing.

File photo dated 19/08/14 of houses in Thamesmead, London. The average UK house price fell by 0.4% in September, but it remains higher than the level recorded in the month that the Bank of England started its run of rate rises, according to an index. On a month-on-month basis, average house prices have been falling for six months in a row. Issue date: Friday October 6, 2023.

No new build dwellings were completed in Adur this year, recent figures show.

Experts said the current target set by the Government, which is to build one million homes by the end of this parliamentary term, is too low to meet demand for housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show no new dwellings were built in Adur in the year to June.

Most Popular

Across the country, according to seasonally adjusted figures, 67,600 new dwellings were started in the second quarter of the year, which was a 33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The local figures have not been seasonally adjusted and have been rounded to the nearest ten.

However, the increase has been attributed to the new building standards introduced, which prompted house builders to bring forward the start of project works to avoid the costs of complying with the new regulations.

During the Labour Party conference Sir Keir Starmer pledged to build new towns across the country and 1.5 million new homes during the five years of the next Parliament to stop housing become “a luxury for the few”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations for new towns will be identified based on proximity to busy transport hubs, very high levels of housing need and avoidance of nature spots and important green spaces – with sites designated in the first six months of a Labour government.

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said housing in England “is now among the poorest quality and most expensive in the developed world”.

He added: “We now have millions of people renting privately, often in poor quality conditions or with little security, but still paying sky-high rents.

“Yet the Government doesn't have the policies in place to meet its own housing targets. It certainly won't meet its stated ambition to supply 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, and may struggle to meet its ambition to build 1 million new homes this parliament, and is nowhere near meeting actual housing need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Adur, 790 new build constructions got under way in the three months to June – up from 50 during the same period the year before.

Mr Murphy added: “Estimates suggest that up to 340,000 homes are needed in England each year, with 145,000 of those being affordable. The Government needs to get serious about reforming our dysfunctional land market and investing in the genuinely affordable homes that people across the country so desperately need.”

Anthony Breach, senior analyst at the Centre for Cities, said: “The target is far too low – there is no evidence to suggest that building one million homes will be enough to solve the housing crisis.”

He added: “The planning system is responsible for Britain’s acute housing crisis and the limits it places on our growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad