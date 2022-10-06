One more death recorded in Adur
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Adur.
A total of 115 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 114 on September 8.
They were among 24,632 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.