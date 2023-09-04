Road closures: eight for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Adur will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Adur will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Ashcombe, lane closures for inspection works.

• A27, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Manor road roundabout to Adur junction, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout.