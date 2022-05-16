Road closures: eight for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 14 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Busticle Lane, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 1pm May 9 to 11.59pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Lancing eastbound, Berriedale Drive to Manor Road, Lane closure for emergency Southern Gas works.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 21 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush to Lancing, slip road and lane closures for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm May 28 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.