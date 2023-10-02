BREAKING
Road closures: five for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Adur will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing works.

    A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

    A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

    A27, from midnight, July 5 2021 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Adur to Lancing Manor, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.