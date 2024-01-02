Road closures: five for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Adur will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Adur will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Old Shoreham Road to Mill Hill Road, slip road and lane closure for structures works.

• A27, from 8pm October 2 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Lancing, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 8pm August 1 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from midnight, July 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.