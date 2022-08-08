Road closures: five for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am July 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9.15am August 8 to 4.45pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush Interchange, exit slip road lane closures.

• A27, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush to Manor road, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways network.