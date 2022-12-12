Road closures: five for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hoe Court to Adur Interchange, lane closures for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton road Downlands Close to Busticle Lane, Lane closure for BT Openreach works.

• A27, from 8pm December 16 2022 to 6am January 30 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.