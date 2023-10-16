Road closures: four for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Adur will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from midnight, July 5 2021 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.