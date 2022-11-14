Road closures: four for Adur drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Adur will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hoe Court to Adur Interchange, lane closures for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad