Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
12 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Road closures: four for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Adur will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    A27, from 11.59pm April 20 to 11.59pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

    And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

    A27, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Manor road roundabout to Adur Interchange, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.