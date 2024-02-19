Road closures: nine for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Adur will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.43am February 15 to 8pm February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Upper Brighton Road, Lane closure for Southern Gas Networks emergency works.

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Adur to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Old Shoreham Road to Mill Hill Road, slip road and lane closure for structures works.

• A27, from 8pm August 1 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from midnight, July 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 9pm January 8 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Adur Interchange to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 8pm October 2 2023 to 6am June 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Lancing, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill Road roundabout to Brighton Road roundabout, slip roads and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lyons Way to Halewick Lane, Lane closure for drainage work.