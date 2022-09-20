Road closures: one for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am July 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.