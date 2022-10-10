Road closures: six for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hoe Court to Adur Interchange, lane closures for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Grove Lodge roundabout to Shoerham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing Manor roundabout to Hangleton, slip road closures for maintenance works.