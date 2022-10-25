Road closures: six for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing Manor roundabout to Hangleton, slip road closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 28 to 4am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shoreham to Lancing Manor, Lane closure for drainage works.