Road closures: six for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hoe Court to Adur Interchange, lane closures for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 7pm December 6 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A23, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe St to B2117, slip road and lane closure for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton road Downlands Close to Busticle Lane, Lane closure for BT Openreach works.

• A27, from 8pm December 16 2022 to 6am January 30 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

