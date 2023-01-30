Road closures: six for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm December 16 2022 to 6am January 30 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 5.09pm January 20 to 11.59pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Old Shoreham Road, Lane closure for UK Power Networks emergency works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.