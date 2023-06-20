Road closures: three for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Adur will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.59pm April 20 to 11.59pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

