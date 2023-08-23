BREAKING
Arun establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Martlets, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Martlets Public House Aldwick Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 96 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.