Arun establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
The Martlets, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Martlets Public House Aldwick Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 96 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.