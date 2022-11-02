Arun establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
St Mary's Gate Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Marys Gate Inn London Road, Arundel, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.