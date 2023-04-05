Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun establishment given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Tudor Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tudor Tavern 138 - 140 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 96 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.