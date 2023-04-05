Arun establishment given new food hygiene rating
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Tudor Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tudor Tavern 138 - 140 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 96 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.