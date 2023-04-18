Arun establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
St Marys Gate Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Marys Gate Inn London Road, Arundel, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.