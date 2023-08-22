Arun establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Martlets, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Martlets Public House Aldwick Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 96 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.