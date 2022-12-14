Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun establishment handed new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Gun Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Gun Inn High Street, Findon, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 82 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.