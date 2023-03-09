Arun establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
31 minutes ago
The Lion Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lion Hotel Nyetimber Lane, Pagham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 95 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.