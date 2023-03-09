Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun establishment handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
31 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Lion Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lion Hotel Nyetimber Lane, Pagham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 95 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.