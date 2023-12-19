Arun establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Arun View Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Arun View Inn Wharf Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.