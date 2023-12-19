BREAKING

Arun establishment handed new food hygiene rating

An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Arun View Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Arun View Inn Wharf Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.