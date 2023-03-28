Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cardamom Bay, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 - 45 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on March 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.