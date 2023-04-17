Arun restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Anokha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 The Precinct, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on April 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.