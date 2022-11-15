Arun restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
West Park cafe Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe West Park Silverston Avenue, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.