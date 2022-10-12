Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Coastal Coffee Co Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Churchill Parade The Street, Rustington, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 248 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.