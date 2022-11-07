Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wick Football Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crabtree Park Wick Football Club Coomes Way, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.