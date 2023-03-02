Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Fish Factory, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 7 East Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Arun's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.