Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
The Fish Factory, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 7 East Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.